New Brunswick's maple syrup season appears to have started late but strong.

This comes after a disastrous 2018, when producers only tapped 30 per cent of their regular yield.

Louise Poitras, the executive producer of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association, said the 2019 season started about 2½ weeks late in the south, but the sap is flowing now.

"This year looks excellent for the harvest," said Poitras.

"We are looking at surpassing 2017."

That year, the province produced three million kilograms of maple syrup.

The sap was a little later flowing in the north, only getting started about a week ago.

Icy hot

Poitras said there is an important number when it comes to maple syrup production: five.

You want nighttime lows of –5 C, a daytime highs of 5 C and for five days in a row.

"Once we have that then the sap starts to flow," she said.

"That indicates that sugar season has started."

$40 million industry

There are about 300 maple syrup producers of various sizes in the province, but 80 per cent of them are in the north.

Overall, New Brunswick generally produces about three million kilograms of maple sugar products, which can bring in about $40 million in sales.

Poitras said many producers are building their operations by making niche products and partnering with restaurants to develop dishes infused with maple syrup.

"The future is very, very bright for maple producers," said Poitras