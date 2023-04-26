N.B. maple production on the rocks after low yields this year

Louise Poitras is executive director of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association, which represents about 150 producers across the province. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Last year may have been a record year for maple syrup production, but this year — according to the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association — has been a bit of a drip.

Swinging changes in the weather meant some producers had about half of their usual yield, which the association said will mean less product and higher prices when maple products hit the shelves.

Louise Poitras, the executive director of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association, told Information Morning Moncton maple syrup has always been a risk since "Mother Nature always has the last word."

but they haven't had such a low yield year since 2018.

"It started out right in March, but then we got three weeks of very cold weather," said Poitras.

"Then we got hot weather during the daytime, no freezing in the night," she said. "That's not a really good weather cocktail to make maple syrup, so it's unfortunate."

Poitras said producers usually need two years to recover from a bad season.

"For producers it's huge financial loss," said Poitras.

"We're worried about producers' cash flow going into next year. Many of them have an advance program and so they need to repay it."

According to Poitras, the association does have resources and connections to financial institutions so she does not anticipate their member producers having to shut down. Still, she said, a poor season causes a lot of stress.

She pointed out maple producers don't qualify for crop insurance like those who produce blueberries and apples, though she said there has been some discussion with the Department of Agriculture about the possibility of such a program.

Maple exports have increased by 20 per cent every year for the past three years. This shortage will force them to scale back, she said.

Poitras said Quebec experienced similar weather-related issues as New Brunswick this year, while producers south of the U.S. border fared better.

"There's going to be a shortage of maple syrup for sure," she said.

The association has been asking the provincial government to expand their access to sugar maples on Crown lands, but Poitras said they haven't had any confirmation yet. She said it could potentially double New Brunswick's maple production.

"We're still waiting for an announcement," she said, adding it would take two years to prepare the land if they get the go-ahead.

"We've been told that it's coming. We're positive but I guess you could say impatient at this point."