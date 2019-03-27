Edmundston schools to offer manufacturing training program

Schools in Edmunston, N.B., are rolling out a new training course next year intended to tackle the region's unemployment rate by introducing students to job possibilities in the manufacturing sector.

The program, called "The Manufacturing Way", will give students the option to choose various trade training courses starting in Grade 10.

Luc Caron, executive director with the Francophone North West School District, said kids can choose their training path with the help of guidance counselors when they are making their course selection.

"These courses are intended to prepare the student for careers that require college or university or even professional workplace training, so different jobs will create different possibilities for kids depending on the jobs that interest them."

Luc Caron says a new school program aims to introduce students to jobs they may otherwise not consider, and help out local manufacturers seeking employees. He is the executive director with the Francophone North West School District. 8:17

Caron said current options include things like mechanics and electric, but program officials hope to add new courses in other areas like security and health training.

The district has partnered with local companies to help provide some of the training, offering real-life experiences onsite.

Caron said this will expose students to job opportunities they may not have been aware of in the labour market and help them develop skills.

He also hopes the program will help retain some kids' interest in school and prevent them from dropping out before they graduate.

'The Manufacturing Way' is meant to expose high school students in Edmundston to career paths in the trades. (Submitted by Francophone Northwest School District)

He said the reaction from the community has been positive, and both parents and the companies have provided good feedback.

Caron said the program was mostly built from scratch, with some ideas adapted from a similar program in Ontario to fit the needs of New Brunswick's northern region.

The program will officially begin in the 2019-20 school year.