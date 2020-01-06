Saint John boardwalk manslaughter trial to begin March 24

The jury trial of a young man charged with manslaughter in the death of a man at the Saint John boardwalk two summers ago will begin on March 24.

William Ronald Jordan, 20, is accused in the death of Anthony Dwyer, 54.

The two men, both local musicians, were involved in an altercation on July 13, 2018. Dwyer fell, hit his head and died in hospital three days later.

Jordan, who is out on bail, did not attend Monday's brief proceedings in Saint John's Court of Queen's Bench. His defence lawyer James McConnell appeared on his behalf.

Justice William Grant set aside about three weeks for the trial, until April 16.

Crown prosecutor Patrick Wilbur appeared on behalf of the Crown.

A pre-trial conference will be held on Jan. 22.

On Jan. 3, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Fred Ferguson dismissed an application by the defence to throw the case out.

McConnell had argued the Crown did not provide enough evidence of the "essential elements of manslaughter" to warrant sending the case to trial.

Anthony Dwyer suffered critical injuries when he struck his head. He was placed on life support and died three days later. (Facebook)

The details of Ferguson's 80-page ruling are under a publication ban.

Provincial court Judge Andrew LeMesurier ruled in July 2019, following a preliminary inquiry, that there was enough evidence to send the case to trial. There is a publication ban on the evidence presented during the preliminary inquiry.