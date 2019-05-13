Saint John boardwalk manslaughter trial to begin Tuesday

A jury of 12, plus two alternates, was selected on Monday for the trial of a Saint John man charged with manslaughter.

William Ronald Jordan, 21, is scheduled to stand trial beginning Tuesday on a charge of manslaughter in the death of Anthony Dwyer, 54.

Three weeks have been set aside for the trial.

Dwyer died after an altercation on Saint John's Market Square boardwalk on July 13, 2018. At the time, police said he fell and hit his head. He died in hospital three days later.

A publication ban covers all details that have been revealed so far in court as the case has made its way to trial.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Anthony Dwyer, a 54-year-old navy veteran, died three days after falling during an alleged altercation on the Market Square boardwalk. (Facebook)

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the jury selection process was altered slightly in order to limit the number of people gathering together.

A "Certificate of the Clerk" was sent from the court to the sherriff's department, asking that 500 prospective jurors be summonsed for jury selection.

An initial screening of potential jurors was held last Thursday at the Trade and Convention Centre, where each was asked, one at a time, whether they know any of the parties involved in the case or any of the witnesses.

That initial screening helped whittle the list down to a smaller pool which returned to the convention centre Monday. Potential jurors were allowed into the large waiting area in the convention centre in limited numbers, where 150 chairs were spaced more than two metres apart, each with its own bottle of water.

People were called one at a time to a smaller waiting area, before being admitted into the room with the presiding judge and lawyers for the Crown and defence.

The full panel of 12 jurors, plus two alternates, was selected before 1 p.m. Monday.

Regional Sheriff George Oram said the process was similar to that for the fitness trial for Matthew Vincent Raymond, the Fredericton man accused of shooting and killing two civilians and two police officers in August 2018.