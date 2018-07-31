Moncton man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Rodney Perry's death

A Moncton man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death last year of Rodney Perry.

Jesse James Perry-Belliveau of Moncton was charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Rodney Perry, 47, on Jan. 24, 2017.

He was set to go on trial in September before a judge and jury.

But on Tuesday, Perry-Belliveau appeared in a Moncton courtroom, where defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux said Perry-Belliveau would plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Manslaughter is a homicide committed without the intention to cause death.

He was my son, I loved him. He was good, he has a lot of friends. - Carol Price, victim's mother

Perry was discovered stabbed behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a utility pole on Stone Avenue shortly after RCMP responded to a complaint of a fight on nearby Elmwood Drive around 2:30 p.m.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Relieved there won't be trial

While the men shared the same last name, they were not related, police previously said.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Smith set sentencing for Aug. 30, and Perry-Belliveau remains in custody.

Crown prosecutor Maurice Blanchard requested victim impact statements be prepared ahead of the sentencing.

Perry's mother, Carol Price, told reporters outside the courthouse she was glad the case wasn't going to trial.

Mother, son close

"Everything's been difficult up to now," Price said.

She and her son were close, Price said, and he was well-liked by a number of people.

"He was my son, I loved him. He was good, he has a lot of friends."

Perry-Belliveau​ ​​has been in custody since Jan. 27, when he was arrested without incident on a Canada-wide warrant in Memramcook​.​