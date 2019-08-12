March trial set for Saint John man accused of manslaughter after boardwalk wrangle

A jury trial will start in March for 20-year-old William Ronald Jordan of Saint John, charged after a navy veteran was fatally injured on the Saint John boardwalk last summer.

Jordan is accused of manslaughter in the death of 54-year-old Anthony Dwyer, also of Saint John.

Both men were known locally as musicians.

The two men were involved in an altercation on July 13, 2018, on the boardwalk.

Dwyer fell, hitting his head and suffering critical injuries. He died three days later.

Anthony Dwyer was 54 years old when he died last July, three days after an altercation on the Saint John boardwalk. (Facebook)

Jordan was arrested at the scene and later charged.

After a preliminary hearing in the spring, a judge ruled last month that the manslaughter case would go to trial.

Jordan is out on bail and was not present in court Monday when the trial date was set.

There were no supporters or family members for either side in the courtroom.

The trial is scheduled to begin March 23. Four weeks have been set aside.