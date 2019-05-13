Preliminary hearing starts for man charged with manslaughter after Saint John quarrel

Family and friends of both victim and accused all sat on the same side of the courtroom Monday for the opening day of the preliminary inquiry into a Saint John manslaughter case.

Nineteen-year-old William Ronald Jordan is charged in the July 13 death of 54-year-old Anthony Dwyer during a noisy music event on the Market Square boardwalk.

The two men allegedly argued before Dwyer struck his head, suffering critical injuries.

The proceedings began Monday with Judge Andrew LeMesurier ordering a ban on publication of evidence.

LeMesurier noted the attendance of family and friends and made clear the ban extends to such things as texts, email and Facebook.

Dwyer was put on life support after striking his head during a July 2018 altercation on the Saint John boardwalk. He was later pronounced dead. (Facebook)

Jordan was released on bail during an earlier court appearance and sat the front row of the public gallery during the inquiry. Witnesses and news media sat on one side of the gallery, relatives of victim and accused on the other.

Under the terms of Jordan's release he is required to live with his parents and abide by a curfew.

He is a multi-instrumentalist and part of a music scene in the city.

He has chosen trial by judge and jury.

Dwyer, also a locally known musician and a retired naval veteran, was placed on life support following the altercation.

He died three days later.

Five days have been set aside for the inquiry.