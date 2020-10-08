Manoir Notre-Dame has 'urgent' need for health-care workers

Horizon Health Network has asked its employees to volunteer to work at the Manoir Notre-Dame special care home in Moncton, the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Oct. 7 memo from Maura McKinnon, Horizon's chief human resource officer, says there's an "urgent" need for licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and personal care assistants to provide patient care at Notre-Dame as a result of the outbreak.

The memo says Horizon has been asked to determine if anyone in those classifications can commit to a minimum of 14 days working at the home that has about 110 residents.

The province has scheduled another news conference today at 3 p.m. to update the public.

19 cases related to home

So far this week, 19 positive cases are linked to the facility. Thirteen are residents, four work at the facility, and two are family members of people who live or work there.

The memo says employees will be provided "extensive" training in things such as personal protective equipment guidelines. As well, hotel accommodations, meals, expenses, salary, and two weeks paid self-isolation will be provided to those employees who are selected to work at the home.

With four employees positive and others in self-isolation, the province has sent a "critical care team" to the home to help tend to residents, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said at a news conference Wednesday.

Russell said they're using lessons learned from the outbreak in late spring at the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville, where two residents died.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, says the province is using lessons learned from the outbreak in late spring at the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville, where two residents died. (Submitted by the Province of New Brunswick)

At that time, public servants were asked to volunteer to help because of a staffing shortage. The home's owner said that when the outbreak began, 10 of its 29 workers left their jobs.

It's unclear whether there have been any resignations at Notre-Dame. Neither the New Brunswick Nurses Union or Canadian Union of Public Employees represent workers at the home.

No one from Notre-Dame management has commented since the outbreak began. Admissions to the home, as well as visits, have been suspended until further notice.

Not known how outbreak started

The source of the outbreak remains under investigation.

Russell said Tuesday that a rapid-response team was sent to the home on Monday night to begin mass testing and contact tracing. She said all staff and residents were tested in a four-hour period.

Those who tested positive range in age from their 20s to over 90.

Manoir Notre-Dame is a special care home in Moncton licensed for 120 beds. (Shane Magee/CBC)

There are two other potential sources of exposure to COVID-19 related to the outbreak: the optical centre at Costco in Moncton and the Moncton St-Hubert restaurant where an employee has tested positive.

Public health officials have asked anyone who has visited those locations between specific dates and times to self-monitor for symptoms and, if they have those symptoms, to call 811.

Those dates and times for Costco are: Oct. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 2 from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For St.-Hubert: Oct. 3 from 11:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Oct. 4 from 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St.-Hubert spokesperson Josée Vaillancourt said the employee who tested positive on Tuesday evening is not showing symptoms and is doing well.

Vaillancourt said two other employees at the location have been asked to stay home and get tested. She said workers wear masks and take other precautions to protect customers.

Mandatory masks?

New Brunswick's COVID cabinet committee is to meet later Thursday and Premier Blaine Higgs has said mandatory masks will be on the agenda.

The outbreak at the Manoir Notre-Dame has led to a series of changes to visitor access at other care homes in the region and at two local hospitals.

Vitalité Health Network is temporarily suspending visits throughout the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre as it moves to a higher internal alert level. It is also reducing elective surgeries and some ambulatory services.

Visits to the obstetric, pediatric and palliative care units are restricted to one designated visitor per patient. Patients receiving a medically assisted death will be allowed two designated visitors, with one at a time, other than exceptional cases.

Horizon Health Network says no visitors will be allowed at the Moncton Hospital. There are some exceptions with the details available on Horizon's website.

There are now 20 active cases in the Moncton region and two in the Saint John region.