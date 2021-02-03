Help arrives at 2 Edmundston long-term care homes hit by COVID-19 outbreaks

Reinforcements are starting to arrive in Edmundston to help two long-term care homes struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks, says acting Mayor Éric Marquis.

"It's incredible. We are really blessed."

Manoir Belle Vue special care home announced Wednesday no new cases of COVID-19 were detected during the latest round of tests.

"This is a big relief for us," the home posted on Facebook at 7:47 a.m.

As of Monday afternoon, the home had 55 confirmed cases — 34 residents and 21 employees. It's the largest active outbreak at a long-term care home in New Brunswick since the pandemic began in March.

The home has 141 residents and approximately 70 staff. Another screening of all employees and residents will be conducted on Thursday, according to the Facebook post.

The Villa des Jardins nursing home has 32 confirmed cases, as of Tuesday afternoon, including 17 residents and 16 staff.

The Vitalité Health Network had issued an urgent appeal earlier this week for former health-care workers and "anyone interested to come and help" care for seniors at several nursing homes in the Edmundston region dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Éric Marquis, acting mayor of Edmundston, is proud of the solidarity of the people of his region. (Radio-Canada)

"Vitalité should free around 30 people to go to nursing homes," Marquis said. "With the number of messages I have had, we have a lot of people who are going to travel."

Shannex will also send employees from Nova Scotia, he said.

Some employees from various provincial government departments have also volunteered, including social workers from the Department of Social Development.

"We know that people need psychological support … so we have social workers who will go to nursing homes to support the efforts of our medical teams who are there."