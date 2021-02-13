N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province reports 16 new cases, 12 at Manoir Belle Vue

New Brunswick is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, impacting an Edmundston care home grappling with an outbreak of the virus.

Seven people are in the hospital in the province, including three in intensive care.

Manoir Belle Vue is reporting 12 new cases after the latest round of testing. It is also reporting seven recoveries.

The new cases include residents and employees, according to an update published Saturday morning.

"Thank you for your encouragement, we remain hopeful," management wrote in the posting.

There are now 160 active cases in New Brunswick.

In the Edmundston region (Zone 4) there are 15 new cases:

two people 19 and under.

an individual in their 20s.

two people in their 30s.

two people in their 40s.

three people in their 60s.

four people in their 80s.

an individual over 90.

One new case was reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1):

an individual in their 30s

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,398 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 1,215 recoveries. There have been 22 deaths.

Public Health has conducted 216,893 total tests, including 1,014 since Friday's update.

32 recovered at care home

Manoir Belle Vue said 32 cases are considered recovered. All residents and staff will be retested at the start of next week.

The home has 141 residents and approximately 70 staff.

The first cases inside the facility were discovered on Jan. 20.

The home has recorded 77 total cases. Three residents have died from COVID-19.

There are 127 active cases in the Edmundston and Grand Falls region. The entire Zone 4 health area, which covers the province's northwest, remains under red-phase restrictions.

Cases have been detected at other care homes in Edmundston, including more than 30 at Villa des Jardins.