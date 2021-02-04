'Big relief': Manoir Belle Vue COVID-19 outbreak shows hopeful signs, daughter says

Louise Michaud is breathing a little easier today after her 93-year-old mother's latest COVID-19 test came back negative and volunteers have stepped up to help the Edmundston special care home where she lives cope with a major COVID-19 outbreak.

Rose Alma Gagnon is a resident of the Manoir Belle Vue, which had 55 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease, as of Monday — 34 residents and 21 employees.

It's the largest active outbreak at a long-term care home in New Brunswick since the pandemic began in March.

The Villa des Jardins nursing home in Edmundston also has a large outbreak, with 32 confirmed cases, as of Tuesday afternoon, including 17 residents and 16 staff.

On Wednesday, the Manoir Belle Vue announced no new cases of COVID-19 were detected during the latest round of tests.

"It was a big relief," said Michaud, a retired nurse.

She said she realizes the situation can change rapidly but she's "hoping for the best."

All residents and employees who tested negative were expected to be retested again Thursday morning, the Manoir Belle Vue posted on Facebook.

"We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and we are beyond happy about it," the post says in French.

The majority of residents "feel good" and have almost completed their 14 days of isolation, according to the post.

Michaud spoke to her mother Wednesday night and "she is really OK. Much better."

The mother of four and grandmother of four "feels like she's in good hands."

"She says many people are in place to help, talk to them. She did not complain. Thank God for all the [people] who work hard."

The outbreak at Manoir Belle Vue, announced Jan. 20, stands at 55, with no new cases detected in the last round of tests. The home has 141 residents and approximately 70 staff. (Bernard LeBel/Radio-Canada)

It's been a difficult couple of weeks, said Michaud. Worried relatives looking for information weren't able to reach anyone when they called the home because members of the administration were all off.

"I was hoping that the owner or spokesperson [would speak] on the radio or TV and tell us what they were doing and talk to journalists. And maybe the journalists would have had some questions, but all the news we had, it was on Facebook," she said.

Although there were regular Facebook posts, she noted not everyone is on Facebook. "And even when we were asking questions on Facebook, we didn't have any answers. So it was a little bit stressful."

Not being able to see her mother has been hard for Michaud too. Normally, she visits her a few times a week.

Her mother tells her over the phone that she's doing OK isolating in her room, passing the time reading and watching TV. But Michaud fears her mother just doesn't want to worry her.

"Talking to them is not like seeing them."

She'd like the Manoir to follow the lead of other homes and have an employee with an iPad go around to all the residents so they can have a short video chat with their loved ones.

"I think it would help a lot.