5 new COVID-19 cases at Edmundston care home pushes total to 55

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Manoir Belle Vue special care home in Edmundston on Monday.

There are now 55 confirmed cases at the home, including 34 residents and 21 employees.

The home has 61 beds, according to provincial inspection reports.

Residents who aren't infected received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday evening.

"That's good news, but it takes about two weeks before the first dose gives immunity," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell.

The kitchen at Manoir Belle Vue is closed and meals are being provided by employees of the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Edmundston.

A team from the New Brunswick Community College is expected to take over Tuesday.

The death of a resident was announced by the home Thursday and reported by the provincial government Saturday.

The first cases at the home were discovered on Jan. 20.