Police in Moncton schools 'highly problematic,' says racism report

New Brunswick's systemic racism commissioner says placing police officers in Moncton-area high schools is "highly problematic" in a report released Monday.

Manju Varma partnered with the City of Moncton to examine municipal issues and policies, making 23 recommendations in her report presented to city councillors. It was separate from a larger report about the entire province released Friday.

The report says 32 of the 47 individuals consulted had "negative interactions" with police since 2020. Varma said that made reintroduction of Codiac Regional RCMP officers into schools a concern.

"I feel that the recent decision to place police officers in the high schools is highly problematic for students who already feel over-policed in their neighbourhoods," the report says.

She told councillors the young people consulted for her report didn't like the idea, and it made them uncomfortable. However, the report did not recommend the city seek to change the approach initiated by RCMP.

The nearly two dozen recommendations in the report touched on various policy changes.

Some touch on hiring practices at city hall. Others call for anti-racism policies, including making compliance with such a policy mandatory for all users of city facilities.

Varma recommended the city consider all future development plans through a racialized lens. She said the city should invest in neighbourhoods that have a high density of refugees and international students.

Another recommendation called for steps to increase participation and safety in sports and other activities, such as a cricket pitch.

The report also recommended increasing the diversity of languages used on signs for trails, parks and buildings.

"I'm not saying we need to have a a welcoming sign for every single language that exists in in Moncton — and hopefully we wouldn't be able to keep up because the diversity would be so great — but having things that are major entrances," Varma told council.

"For example, Centennial Park, a sign that says welcome in a multitude of languages, that's extremely doable."

Coun. Daniel Bourgeois asked if she had a recommendation for how many languages to include. She said decisions would need to be made based on available resources and common sense.

Varma called for an anti-racism task force that would report to council with a clear mandate and meetings open to the public.

She said the recommendations were based on one-on-one interviews or meetings with groups from various ethno-cultural backgrounds earlier this year.

None of the individuals or groups were named, though Varma told council some represented international students at Crandall University and the University of Moncton.

Varma said she heard from a six-year-old girl who spoke about being uncomfortable on a bus because people were staring at her.

She said another person described being in a grocery store when someone yanked on their hijab.

"So there is a real concern about public safety or about personal safety," Varma said. "But more than that, it was this sense of 'Do we belong? Are we welcomed here?'"

Manju Varma, New Brunswick's commissioner of systemic racism, spoke with reporters Friday after releasing her final report.

Councillors unanimously voted to have city staff examine the recommendations and return to council with an implementation plan.

The city has already begun to implement some recommendations, such as a whistle-blower policy, since her report was submitted in October.

"We are taking it very seriously and just so appreciate all of the work that you have put into this," Mayor Dawn Arnold said.

Varma said that while the report focused on Moncton, some of the recommendations would also apply to other municipalities in the province.