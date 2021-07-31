Several frozen mango brands recalled due to possible Hepatitis A risk

Frozen mangoes commonly sold at Sobeys and Loblaws across Canada have been recalled because of a possible Hepatitis A contamination.

The Nature's Touch Frozen Food Inc. products are branded as President's Choice, Compliments, Nature's Touch and Irresistibles.

Here is a list of the recalled products:

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Nature's Touch Mangoes

(frozen) 2 kg 8 73668 00180 7 Best Before

2022 NO 09 Compliments Mango Mania

(frozen) 600 g 0 55742 50430 9 Best Before

2022 NO 10 and

2022 DE 18 Irresistibles Mango Chunks

(frozen) 600 g 0 59749 87600 1 Best Before

2022 NO 10 President's Choice Mango Chunks

(frozen) 600 g 0 60383 99387 0 Best Before

2022 NO 06 and

2022 NO 10

The frozen mangoes were distributed in New Brunswick, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

There have been reports of illnesses linked with the consumption of the products, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Products may not look or smell spoiled even if they have been contaminated. People should seek medical attention if they have consumed the products and feel sick.

Eating food contaminated with Hepatitis A could lead to contracting the virus.

Further recall possible

Symptoms are normally mild and include fever, low appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches and yellowing in the whites of the eyes and skin. They may only appear 15 to 50 days after consumption.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a notice the recall was prompted by findings during an investigation into an illness outbreak.

A food safety investigation is being conducted and could lead to more products being recalled.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Nature's Touch Frozen Foods both did not immediately respond to requests for comment.