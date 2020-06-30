Two friends have used a drone to photograph the outline of the Manes P, a ship that ran aground on the Fundy Coast in Saint John 50 years ago.

The incident took place in 1970 and many residents rushed to the shore to look at the large, stuck ship.

Salvagers would take most of the ship away for scrap metal, but some of the ship was left behind.

"It sort of looks like skeletal remains," said Andy Castonquay, a ship spotter and former seafarer. "You could see the ribbing of some of the lower portions of the hull."

The Manes P wrecked on the Partridge Island breakwater in February, 1970. (Submitted by David Goss)

Castonquay remembered the original incident that ran Manes P aground and a CBC News article published on the 50th anniversary of the date piqued his interest.

But all Castonquay had was a regular camera, not one that would give him a bird's eye view. He called drone operator Jim Turnbull.

"He said, 'We should go there and just see. I can't do much with my land-based camera but you can do a lot,'" said Turnbull.

When Foster Hammond heard a ship had run into the Partridge Island breakwater, he went down to see it and got inside. 1:53

Turnbull said a lot of things had to be taken into consideration when deciding when to try and get drone pictures.

"We had to have dead low tide. We had to have a sunny day, light wind and ideally a time where there weren't a lot of people around," he said. "It checked out and we got some nice images."

Conditions had to be just right to get the drone photos. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Turnbull said he was surprised to find a clear outline of the ship's hull.

"I thought I might see some steel, some rusted pieces here and there," said Turnbull.

"But when you see the overhead from 135 feet up, I was pretty shocked at what's still there. Considering the power of these tides and considering everything that nature can throw at it for 50 years and it's still there."