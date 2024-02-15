Man, woman dead after Penobsquis crash

A 42-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman are dead after the cars they were driving collided in Penobsquis, the community northeast of Sussex where they both lived.

On Tuesday at 6 a.m., Sussex RCMP responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 114, an RCMP release said.

The man driving one of the vehicles died at the scene, and the woman driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital, where she later died.

Police believe the eastbound car had a mechanical problem, which led the driver to lose control and collide with the westbound car.

Police are requesting that witnesses of the crash or people with security footage from the time of the incident contact RCMP.