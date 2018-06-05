A Tracy, N.B., man has been charged with uttering threats after an incident Friday night.

RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh confirmed that Paul LaPointe had appeared in front of a judge via telephone on Saturday.

No shots were fired during the incident

While Rogers-Marsh would not confirm a connection, CBC News has named a Paul LaPointe of Tracy as one of two people involved in an armed standoff in the community on Thursday.

Rogers-Marsh said the RCMP cannot release the names of the people involved in the standoff since they have not yet been charged.

LaPointe will remain in police custody until at least Monday when he is scheduled to appear in Burton provincial court.