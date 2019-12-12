Manitoba police watchdog investigating after RCMP shoot man in Moncton

Manitoba's police watchdog has been asked to investigate after a 27-year-old man was shot by Codiac Regional RCMP in Moncton last week.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), a civilian oversight body, has agreed to investigate the shooting at the request of the New Brunswick RCMP, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The shooting occurred during the early morning hours of Dec. 7 when the man, who was a suspect in two robberies and a theft, allegedly resisted arrest on Mountain Road.

"As New Brunswick does not have an independent agency that investigates serious incidents arising from the actions of police, RCMP in that province typically rely on police oversight agencies in other jurisdictions," the IIU said in a statement.

"The investigation is ongoing so no further details will be provided at this time."

The IIU of Manitoba investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether they occur on or off duty. It has jurisdiction over all police services in Manitoba, including the RCMP.

The man is the third person shot by the Codiac Regional RCMP this year.

"We know there is a public interest in ensuring police actions are appropriate and conform to policing standards," New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement.

"In the spirit of transparency and accountability, the New Brunswick RCMP proactively requests an independent agency to review serious incidents involving interactions with RCMP police officers."

RCMP have said the man drove his vehicle into several parked vehicles, including four RCMP vehicles.

He then allegedly drove toward the officers. One of the Mounties discharged a firearm toward the suspect's vehicle, which fled the scene.

Police followed the vehicle until it went into a ditch near the intersection of Horsman and Berry Mills roads.

The man was arrested, treated in hospital for a "minor gunshot injury" and released into police custody, RCMP have said.

No police officers were seriously hurt.

The IIU is asking witnesses or anyone else who may have information or video footage that could help with the investigation to call 1-844-667-6060.

RCMP said the man's vehicle eventually left the road near the intersection of Horsman Road and Berry Mills Road. (Wade Perry)

Members of the Codiac RCMP responded to two reports of robberies outside bank branches, as well as a theft of gas from a service station, all in the Mountain Road area, between 11:15 p.m on Dec. 6 and 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 7.

At 3:30 a.m., police responded to a report from a business on Mountain Road of a person who appeared to be sleeping in a parked car that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the earlier incidents.

Joshua Thomas Rossiter, 27, of Lutes Mountain, appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday to face 16 charges in connection with a series of incidents in Moncton Dec. 6-7.

The charges include robbery with a knife, attempted robbery, stealing gas, driving dangerously, driving while prohibited, and assault of an officer.

Rossiter remains remanded until a bail hearing Jan. 7.

On Aug. 4, a 24-year-old Moncton man was shot dead by police after he threatened officers. Police used a stun gun on the man but say that after he continued making threats, an officer fatally shot him.

Morgan Maryanne Connors, 25, was shot and injured on Jan. 5 after firing an airsoft gun at first responders near the Moncton airport. The Dartmouth woman spent several weeks in the hospital and was sentenced to four years in prison in October.