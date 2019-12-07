Man shot, arrested in Moncton following early-morning altercation with police

A 27-year-old man was shot by police Friday night after resisting arrest related to a series of incidents in Moncton, according to Codiac RCMP.

RCMP responded to two separate reports of robberies and a theft in the Mountain Road area around between 11:15 p.m. on Friday and 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Around 3:30 a.m., RCMP received a call from outside a business on Mountain Road. From the call, police found a vehicle parked there that matched the description of one involved in the earlier incidents.

According to an RCMP media release, the driver of the vehicle resisted arrest and drove into parked vehicles nearby, including three RCMP vehicles.

"The man drove his car toward the police officers and a member of the RCMP discharged a firearm toward the suspect's vehicle, which then fled the scene," said Sgt. Alice Desroches of Codiac RCMP.

The man resisted arrest and fled. He eventually drove off the road. (Wade Perry)

Police followed the vehicle until it left the road near the Horsman Road and Berry Mills Road intersection.

The man was later arrested and taken to hospital for a small gunshot wound. He was then released into police custody.

The man has been charged with prohibited driving. He's expected to face more charges related to the incidents at his court appearance on Tuesday at Moncton provincial court.

RCMP said the investigation into the the robberies and theft continue.