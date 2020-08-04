Man rescued from burning car near Welsford

Passersby were able to rescue a man trapped in a burning car early Tuesday on Highway 7 near Welsford, about 40 kilometres northwest of Saint John, says Chief David MacCready of the Welsford Volunteer Fire Department.

MacCready said firefighters responded to a call about a car that had rolled over near highway marker 63 and was on fire with people inside.

"We weren't sure at the time if there were more than one person."

People who stopped at the scene were able to get the man out just as firefighters pulled up. The car was in flames.

While some firefighters worked to douse the fire, others tended to the driver of the vehicle, who had suffered burns and other injuries, until an ambulance arrived.

The driver was the only occupant of the car.