72-year-old Saint John man sentenced for 'preying' on vulnerable victims

A 72-year-old Saint John man who assaulted three vulnerable people, two of them in wheelchairs, has been sentenced to one year in jail.

Robert McCarthy was found guilty of sexually assaulting one young man in a wheelchair and physically assaulting another in 2020. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a third man who is now in a wheelchair but wasn't at the time of the offence.

"It appears he preys on the vulnerable," provincial court Judge Kelly Winchester said in sentencing McCarthy.

Vulnerable members of society "have to be protected in the fiercest way," she said.

Winchester rejected a request from McCarthy's defence lawyer that he be allowed to serve his sentence in the community under house arrest. She said such a sentence wouldn't adequately protect the public.

At trial, the court heard that McCarthy sexually assaulted a young man in a wheelchair in his own apartment by touching his genital area.

In the assault case that went to trial, the Crown played a video recording of the incident. The video showed a young man in a wheelchair in the vestibule of his apartment building.

He and McCarthy got into a verbal argument, and McCarthy ended up pushing the man out of his wheelchair and then threw the chair at him.

"It was hard at times just to watch," Winchester said of the video.

McCarthy pleaded guilty to assaulting a third man, a 62-year-old whose disabilities weren't specified in court. Although in a wheelchair now, he wasn't at the time of the assault.

In victim impact statements submitted to the court, all three victims described feeling violated and traumatized by their encounters with McCarthy, who was said to be a retired health-care worker without a previous criminal record.

The sentencing judge said Robert McCarthy 'preys on the vulnerable.'

Because of his medical problems, the 62-year-old victim said he used to leave his door unlocked so that first responders could easily get in. The man said he can no longer sleep with the door unlocked and had to have a special lock installed on his door.

The victim of the sexual assault said a series of interactions with McCarthy has affected his trust in men. His stress-related migraines have worsened, and his seizures have become more frequent. He also said he has trouble sleeping now and experiences night terrors.

The young man was present for sentencing, along with several members of his family. Winchester took the time to tell him he "did nothing wrong, so you can hold your head high and move forward with your life."

McCarthy's incarceration will be followed by two years of probation. He is prohibited from contacting any of the victims or from being in the care of vulnerable people. He has to participate in counselling as directed by his probation officer, including counselling for sexual offenders.

His DNA will be submitted to the national databank, and he will be entered into the sexual offenders registry.