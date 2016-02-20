Man faces charges after fleeing police in Saint John

A man in his 30s is facing charges after fleeing police in Saint John on Sunday.

A Saint John Police Force patrol car came across two men having an argument in the city's north end on Sunday morning, according to a police media release.

Police believed one of the men had a weapon.

They say after officers approached the two men, someone took off in a vehicle and refused to stop. The driver went eastbound on Highway 1 and abandoned the vehicle near the Rothesay Avenue exit.

Police say they took the man into custody a short time later.

He's being charged with possession of a weapon, dangerous driving and failure to stop. He's scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Saint John police.