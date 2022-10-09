Man, 58, sent to hospital after accident at Ocean Steel in Saint John
A 58-year-old man was sent to hospital Sunday morning with non-life-threatening injuries after a workplace accident in Saint John.
WorkSafeNB has begun an investigation
The incident took place around 9:15 a.m. at the Ocean Steel plant on Chesley Drive.
Saint John Police Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said WorkSafeNB is investigating. CBC News has reached out to WorkSafeNB for comment but have not heard back.
With files from Melissa Friedman