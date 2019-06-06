66-year-old man dies after ATV collides with moose

A 66-year-old man from the Sussex area has died following a collision between a moose and an all-terrain vehicle, according to New Brunswick RCMP.

Police say they responded to a call of an injured woman on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. in the Goose Creek Road area, on an ATV trail near Martin Head on the Fundy coast.

The woman told Sussex RCMP she and a man had been on an ATV that collided with a moose in a wooded area sometime during the previous night.

About an hour later, police and firefighters found the ATV and the body of the man, who is from Jeffries Corner, just south of Sussex.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation.