49-year-old man killed in snowmobile crash outside Bathurst
A 49-year-old man from Lutes Mountain was killed Saturday evening in a snowmobile crash in Northesk, outside Bathurst according to the RCMP.
Alcohol and speed may be contributing factors
The crash occurred on a groomed trial about one kilometre from Roger`s Lake Lodge.
The man died at the scene after failing to make a turn and striking a tree.
The RCMP said the man was wearing a helmet, but alcohol and speed may have been contributing factors.
The investigation is ongoing.