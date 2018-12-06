49-year-old man killed in snowmobile crash outside Bathurst

A 49-year-old man from Lutes Mountain, near Moncton, was killed in a snowmobile crash Saturday evening in Northesk, outside Bathurst, according to the RCMP.

The crash occurred on a groomed trial about one kilometre from Roger`s Lake Lodge.

The man died at the scene after failing to make a turn and striking a tree.

The RCMP said the man was wearing a helmet, but alcohol and speed may have been contributing factors.

The investigation is ongoing.