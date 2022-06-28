25-year-old man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada near Petitcodiac

A 25-year-old man is dead after a truck apparently blew a tire on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Petitcodiac, lost control and crossed the median into oncoming lanes, RCMP said.

In total, four vehicles were involved in the crash Tuesday at about 7 p.m. in Kinnear Settlement, police said in a release.

The truck was travelling west when the tire blew. The truck struck one eastbound vehicle, and a tire from the truck then hit another eastbound vehicle in a second collision, police said.

The man driving the first vehicle hit by the truck was transported to hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

The RCMP release did not say what kind of truck was involved in the crash and did not answer calls about it.

The investigation is continuing, and the truck has been sent for a mechanical investigation, the release said.