Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

25-year-old man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada near Petitcodiac

A 25-year-old Riverview man is dead after a truck apparently blew a tire on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Petitcodiac, lost control and crossed the median into oncoming lanes, RCMP said.

Police point to blown truck tire as possible cause of crash that injured a second person

Sam Farley · CBC News ·
RCMP badge
RCMP say a 25-year-old man from southeastern New Brunswick suffered fatal injuries in a crash Tuesday night. (RCMP)

A 25-year-old man is dead after a truck apparently blew a tire on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Petitcodiac, lost control and crossed the median into oncoming lanes, RCMP said.

In total, four vehicles were involved in the crash Tuesday at about 7 p.m. in Kinnear Settlement, police said in a release.

The truck was travelling west when the tire blew. The truck struck one eastbound vehicle, and a tire from the truck then hit another eastbound vehicle in a second collision, police said.  

The man driving the first vehicle hit by the truck was transported to hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

The RCMP release did not say what kind of truck was involved in the crash and did not answer calls about it. 

The investigation is continuing, and the truck has been sent for a mechanical investigation, the release said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sam Farley

Journalist

Sam Farley works with CBC News in Fredericton.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now