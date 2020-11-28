21-year-old man killed in Fredericton crash

A 21-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Fredericton's north side on Friday.

Police responded with the Fredericton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick to the scene on Route 105, west of Royal Road, at approximately 3:55 p.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, say police.

A second driver, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.