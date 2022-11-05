Man, 37, killed in 2-car crash in Florenceville

A 37-year-old man is dead after a two-car crash late Friday in Florenceville, N.B.

The RCMP say the collision took place around 11:35 p.m. on Highway 130 in the village.

The man, who was the driver and sole occupant of one vehicle, was taken to hospital. He later died of his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.