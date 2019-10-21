Man involved in Tracy standoff back in court for uttering threats

The man involved in a standoff lasting nearly 11 hours in a small community south of Fredericton last week was back in court Monday afternoon.

Paul LaPointe was charged over the weekend with uttering threats after an incident in Tracy on Friday night, hours after he had been released from custody.

He spent the weekend in jail.

When LaPointe appeared in Burton for a bail hearing Monday, he was almost immediately reprimanded by provincial court Judge Kenneth Oliver for making signalling gestures to people in the courthouse.

"Please don't be signalling anybody," Oliver told him. "I don't know what you're doing."

Hearing delayed

LaPointe apologized, then dismissed his legal aide lawyer, telling the court he wished to defend himself.

"It's best that I represent myself at this bail hearing because I'm so familiar with all the logistics," LaPointe said.

Oliver approved the request and rescheduled the bail hearing for Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Last Thursday, police converged on Tracy, about 35 kilometres south of Fredericton, with an armoured vehicle, at least seven cruisers, a negotiator and a police dog unit.

The standoff occurred at a camping trailer and forced police to close off part of the community until they took LaPointe and a woman into custody.

The pair were released the next day on a promise to appear in court. No charges were laid, but RCMP said the promise to appear was related to an incident involving a firearm.