Man injured in workplace accident at AIM recycling plant in Saint John has died

A 60-year-old man has died after a workplace accident at the American Iron and Metal recycling plant in Saint John on Thursday.

The man, who's been identified as Darrell Richards, died Friday.

The Saint John Police Force said it responded to the incident at 145 Gateway Dr. around 1:30 p.m. AT on Thursday, according to a news release.

Richards was transported to the hospital for treatment, but later died.

Laragh Dooley, a spokesperson for WorkSafeNB, confirmed the incident and said officers are investigating.

"Typically, investigations can take several months to complete. As this is an active investigation, we cannot provide any further details at this time," Dooley said in a statement.

The Saint John Police major crime unit is assisting the coroner's office and WorksafeNB in a joint investigation.

AIM has been the subject of safety concerns following repeated explosions .

In November, a man was killed after an incident at the metal recycling plant.