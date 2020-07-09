RCMP investigate suspicious death of Saint John man found on roadside

A Saint John man found Wednesday with stab wounds on the side of a road west of St. Martins has died, RCMP said

The major crime unit is investigating the suspicious death of the 29-year-old man, whose identity has not not released.

He was discovered at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, "badly injured along the roadside," according to a news release Thursday.

The man was found next to Route 825 in Fairfield, which is considered part of the scenic route along the coast between Saint John and St. Martins. He was transported to the Saint John Regional Hospital, about 40 kilometres to the west, where he later died.

RCMP said the investigation is continuing, and an autopsy will be conducted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime unit at 1-888-506-7267.