Saint John dog owner disputes the evidence against him in four separate attacks

The defence has closed its case in the trial of a 59-year-old Saint John man accused of letting his dogs roam the lower west side and attack people.

Michael Kirby is charged with four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm after his dogs allegedly attacked six people in 2018.

Both sides will be back in court May 16 for closing arguments.

During two days in the witness box, Kirby downplayed and contradicted the evidence of other witnesses — the alleged victims, the responding police officer, the lead investigator, and an SPCA official.

What a police officer described as heavy pedestrian traffic on the morning of one of the incidents, Kirby described as being "devoid of people."

What the Crown referred to as "bites," Kirby insisted were "nips."

When the Crown said the dogs chased one victim, Kirby said they "followed" the man.

Six people previously said Kirby's dogs bit them between June and December 2018, all within a couple of blocks of Kirby's home at Winslow and Ludlow streets.

The alleged victims ranged in age from a 14-year-old on his way to school to an elderly man out for a walk.

Last March, William Stevens testified that two dogs attacked him not far from his home on Winslow Street. They bit him on both legs and had him on the ground before a woman driving by stopped and yelled at the dogs.

"If it hadn't been for her, they might have had me," he said.

The woman, Christine Landry, testified that she thought the dogs were going to kill him.

The teenage complainant, who is too young to be named, said he was on the way to catch a bus when he was bitten from behind by one of two large black dogs. He said one dog grabbed his left ankle and the other his right arm.

He yelled for help as the dogs began pulling him backwards and briefly to the ground.

A man managed to scare the dogs off long enough for the boy to cross the road, but they quickly returned and attacked the boy and his rescuer. A third man arrived and had to kick one of the dogs in the head to get it to let go.

At least two witnesses testified the dogs jumped on them while Kirby was within sight. During his testimony on Tuesday, Kirby said it never happened. He said he didn't see the dogs bite anyone or even jump on anyone.

The incidents involved various numbers of Kirby's dogs — from one to four dogs. Two were Louisiana Catahoula leopard dogs and two were Catahoula-Labrador mixes.

According to the American Kennel Club's website, the Louisiana Catahoula leopard dog "requires firm guidance and early socialization, as they can be independent, territorial, and protective."

Kirby got two more dogs during the time frame of the alleged attacks. By the time he was arrested in December 2018, he had six dogs.

Five were destroyed, and one was found dead in Kirby's residence when the dogs were seized two days after his arrest.