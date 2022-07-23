Man, 45, dies in single-vehicle crash in Campbellton

A New Brunswick man is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Friday in Campbellton.

RCMP along with the Campbellton Fire Department responded to a report of a crash on Vanier Street around 3 a.m. AT Friday.

A 45-year-old man, who was the the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mounties say it's likely the car left the road and rolled over.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE TOP STORIES