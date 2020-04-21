28-year-old man dies after motorcycle collides with transport truck

A 28-year-old Cap-Pelé man was killed when his motorcycle struck the back of a transport truck on the Trans-Canada Highway at Moncton.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the Mapleton Road exit.

"The collision is believed to have occurred when the motorcycle travelling westbound collided with the back of a transport truck that was travelling in the same direction," said a statement from the RCMP.

"The transport truck was not hauling a trailer at the time of the collision."

The motorcyclist died at the scene, and the driver of the truck was not injured.

The cause of the crash is being investigated but speed is believed to be a factor.