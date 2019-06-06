Skip to Main Content
21-year-old man dies after motorcycle hits truck
New Brunswick

A 21-year-old man from Moncton has died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck, say New Brunswick RCMP. 

Driver of truck received minor injuries after crash on Highway 134 in Cocagne

CBC News ·
A 21-year-old man has died after a crash on Highway 134 in Cocagne. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Police say the collision occurred Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on Highway 134 in Cocagne.

A preliminary investigation indicated the southbound truck was attempting to turn into a driveway and was struck by the northbound motorcycle, according to a RCMP statement.

Police say the man died at the scene. The driver of the truck received minor injuries. 

The accident continues to be investigated.

