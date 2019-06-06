21-year-old man dies after motorcycle hits truck

A 21-year-old man from Moncton has died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck, say New Brunswick RCMP.

Police say the collision occurred Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on Highway 134 in Cocagne.

A preliminary investigation indicated the southbound truck was attempting to turn into a driveway and was struck by the northbound motorcycle, according to a RCMP statement.

Police say the man died at the scene. The driver of the truck received minor injuries.

The accident continues to be investigated.