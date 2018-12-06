21-year-old man dies after motorcycle accident in Saint-Simon

A 21-year-old Tracadie, N.B., man has died as the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car in Saint-Simon, about 20 minutes outside Shippagan.

According to the RCMP, the accident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Friday when the motorcyclist lost control while traveling west on Route 335.

The motorcyclist then collided with the car. The man died at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and a RCMP collision reconstructionist was called in.

