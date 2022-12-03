N.B. man, 33, dies in single-vehicle crash in Kings County

A 33-year-old New Brunswick man has died after the vehicle he was driving rolled several times and wound up in the ditch, RCMP say in a news release.

Emergency crews were called to the site of a single-vehicle crash along Route 111 in Jeffries Corner, N.B., at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the release said.

The driver, who was from Poodiac, is believed to have lost control of the vehicle.

The release said he died of his injuries at the scene.