54-year-old man dies in Highway 1 at Pocologan

A 54-year-old Charlotte County man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Pocologan, about 50 kilometres west of Saint John.

RCMP said the man, from Crocker Hill, was driving the pickup west on Highway 1 late Thursday afternoon, when it left the road and rolled over.

"The victim and the lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries," an RCMP release said. .