Man dies in crash near New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck near Aulac, N.B. The eastbound lane of Highway 2 is closed and traffic is being diverted onto Highway 16.

The collision involved a transport truck and happened on Highway 2 near Aulac, N.B.

RCMP in Sackville say a man has died following a collision on Highway 2 near the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border. (CBC)

A man has died following a collision between his vehicle and a transport truck on Highway 2 in Aulac, near the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border. 

Cpl. Eric Hanson of the Sackville RCMP said a collision reconstructionist is on scene.

The eastbound lane of Highway 2 leading to border is closed and traffic is being diverted onto Highway 16. 

The road will remain closed for at least two more hours, Hanson said around 8 p.m. 

The driver of the transport truck was not injured in the crash. 

Hanson declined to release further details about the victim as the man's family had not been notified.  

