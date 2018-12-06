A man has died following a collision between his vehicle and a transport truck on Highway 2 in Aulac, near the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border.

Cpl. Eric Hanson of the Sackville RCMP said a collision reconstructionist is on scene.

The eastbound lane of Highway 2 leading to border is closed and traffic is being diverted onto Highway 16.

The road will remain closed for at least two more hours, Hanson said around 8 p.m.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured in the crash.

Hanson declined to release further details about the victim as the man's family had not been notified.