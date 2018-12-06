Man dies in crash near New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck near Aulac, N.B. The eastbound lane of Highway 2 is closed and traffic is being diverted onto Highway 16.
Cpl. Eric Hanson of the Sackville RCMP said a collision reconstructionist is on scene.
The eastbound lane of Highway 2 leading to border is closed and traffic is being diverted onto Highway 16.
The road will remain closed for at least two more hours, Hanson said around 8 p.m.
The driver of the transport truck was not injured in the crash.
Hanson declined to release further details about the victim as the man's family had not been notified.