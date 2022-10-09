New Brunswick man, 59, dies in collision with moose
A 59-year-old man from Beaver Dam, N.B., has died after a collision with a moose southeast of Edmundston on Saturday.
Passenger in vehicle suffered serious injuries
RCMP say the crash occurred around 8 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway in Siegas, about 30 kilometres southeast of Edmundston near the Maine border.
The driver died at the scene. A passenger was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.