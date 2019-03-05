69-year-old man dies after collision at Cocagne Bridge last week

RCMP say a 69-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries from a crash near Cocagne Bridge in eastern New Brunswick last Tuesday.

The man, from Bouctouche, died Sunday after being involved in a 15-vehicle crash that happened during whiteout conditions on Route 11.

A winter storm brought blowing snow and large snow drifts and caused low visibility across many New Brunswick highways for four days.

This is the second death related to whiteout conditions last week.

A 27-year-old man died after a six-car pileup on Riverside Drive in Fredericton.