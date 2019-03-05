Skip to Main Content
69-year-old man dies after collision at Cocagne Bridge last week

New Brunswick RCMP say a 69-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries in a crash near Cocagne Bridge last Tuesday. This is the second death related to whiteout conditions last week.

The crash near Cocagne Bridge on Route 11 was one of several collisions that occurred during a storm and strong winds last Tuesday. (Submitted/Cocagne Fire Department)

RCMP say a 69-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries from a crash near Cocagne Bridge in eastern New Brunswick last Tuesday.

The man, from Bouctouche, died Sunday after being involved in a 15-vehicle crash that happened during whiteout conditions on Route 11.

A winter storm brought blowing snow and large snow drifts and caused low visibility across many New Brunswick highways for four days.

This is the second death related to whiteout conditions last week.

A 27-year-old man died after a six-car pileup on Riverside Drive in Fredericton.

