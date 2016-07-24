Bas-Caraquet man dies after car crash early Saturday morning

A 41-year-old man died early Saturday morning after a car crash on Morais Street in Bas-Caraquet, N.B., according to the RCMP.

In a news release, the RCMP says the man's car left the road and rolled into a ditch.

A passerby picked up the man and drove him to a residence where, police say, the man died a few hours later of his injuries.

The RCMP say no one else was in the vehicle when it crashed.

The man, whose name hasn't been released, is from Bas-Caraquet. The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.