Collette man dies after ATV collides with moose

RCMP say a 55-year-old man from Collette, N.B., died Friday after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving collided with a moose.

The accident occurred on Route 440 in Rosaireville, N.B., around 8:30 p.m. Rosaireville is about 40 kilometres south of Miramichi.

The ATV was travelling westbound when it collided with a moose attempting to cross the road.

The man died at the scene. The passenger, a 52-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said the investigation is continuing.