Collette man dies after ATV collides with moose
RCMP say a 55-year-old man from Collette, N.B., died Friday after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving collided with a moose.
Passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
The accident occurred on Route 440 in Rosaireville, N.B., around 8:30 p.m. Rosaireville is about 40 kilometres south of Miramichi.
The ATV was travelling westbound when it collided with a moose attempting to cross the road.
The man died at the scene. The passenger, a 52-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP said the investigation is continuing.