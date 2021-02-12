Miramichi man dies after his snowmobile hits a tree
A 23-year-old Miramichi man has died following a snowmobile crash in Bryenton, a community located between Renous and Miramichi.
23-year-old died later in hospital
Members of the Sunny Corner RCMP responded to the crash around midnight Thursday night.
A news release from the RCMP said that only one snowmobile was involved in the crash on a snowmobile trail near Route 8.
"The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the snowmobile, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree," the release said.
The man was transported to hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.
RCMP continue to investigate the crash.
