Saint John man charged with causing toddler's death deemed fit for trial

Warning: This story contains disturbing details

The 23-year-old Saint John man accused of causing the death of a two-year-old by putting a Ping-Pong ball in the child's mouth has been found fit to stand trial.

But in a brief court proceeding on Thursday, defence lawyer David Lutz asked for another assessment — this one to determine whether Madison Bennett, also known as Karrson Bennett, was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the alleged offence, which would exempt him from criminal responsibility.

Provincial court Judge David Walker granted the request and remanded Bennett to the Restigouche Hospital Centre for another 30 days.

Bennett is scheduled to appear in person in court in Saint John on Nov. 25.

Bennett is charged with criminal negligence causing death and breach of probation. The identity of the child involved is protected by a publication ban.

Parole documents reveal that officials were concerned about Karrson Bennett's risk to reoffend. Originally charged in 2017 with attempted murder and aggravated assault of another toddler, he was serving a sentence for aggravated assault. (Facebook)

Saint John police responded to a 911 call on Sept. 18 about an unconscious child at a residence. The child was eventually airlifted to a children's hospital in Halifax but died on Sept. 19.

It's not the first time Bennett has been charged with hurting a child.

In 2017, he was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault of another toddler.

He eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced in January 2019 to three years in prison, to be followed by 36 months of supervised probation. With credit for time served, he was sentenced to 18 months.

According to parole documents obtained by CBC, when the police entered Bennett's apartment in the 2017 case, "they noticed a child with a black eye and bruising on her cheeks, forehead, eyes, arms and legs.

"A police report on file indicates that you packed up the child in a duffel bag and put her in a closet, you threw a book and a doll at her face, you picked her up by the hair and threw her on a bed, and you put your hand over her mouth to the point where her lips turned purple."

Probation order allows contact with children

Under the conditions of his supervised probation, Bennett was ordered to have no contact with the victim's family, abstain from drugs, participate in treatment and counselling, submit a DNA sample, and not own weapons for 10 years.

There was no mention of having no contact with children.

The Parole Board of Canada, however, raised concerns about Bennett's risk to reoffend. It noted those concerns when Bennett applied for day parole and full parole after only serving six months of his sentence.

The June 2019 decision also cited concerns from the Correctional Services of Canada, which recommended several conditions of release, including "not to be in the presence of any children under the age of 12 unless you are accompanied by a responsible adult who knows your criminal history and has previously been approved in writing by your parole supervisor."

Correctional Services also wanted Bennett to receive mental health treatment and be obligated to "immediately report all intimate sexual and non sexual relationships with females to your parole supervisor."

But parole was denied, so Bennett would have been released on his "warrant expiry date," meaning he wasn't under the supervision of any correctional agency and therefore, no conditions were imposed.

Board points to prison behaviour

The parole documents say Bennett was hardly the model prisoner while incarcerated.

"Given the fact that you were suspended from your GED programming for disruptive behaviour and lack of motivation, the Board is doubtful you would have succeeded at programming even if it had been available."

The report also says Bennett used substances as "an emotional Band-Aid" and "you are manipulative of the justice system, minimize your criminal behaviour, and that you used child abuse as a means of revenge."

The board also said it considered "the crime for which you are incarcerated to be very serious and indicates the type of crime you are capable of committing. You acted violently towards a vulnerable child with whom you were in a position of trust and care. Your actions caused serious physical damage and will no doubt have lasting emotional damage to your victim."