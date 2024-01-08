Police investigating fatal fire in Woodstock

A man was found dead after a fire in a shed Monday morning in Woodstock.

The fire was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. in a tool shed belonging to the Woodstock Methodist Cemetery, just beyond some backyards on Broadway Street, said Deputy Chief Mark Bennett of Woodstock police.

The baby-barn storage building was in flames when firefighters arrived, said fire Chief Harold McLellan.

About 15 firefighters responded. They had ample water from a pumper truck but because the flames were so intense, they couldn't go inside, he said.

Deputy Chief Mark Bennett of the Woodstock police said the investigation will help determine what caused the fire and if criminality was involved. (Ed Hunter/ CBC News)

It took about 45 minutes to put out the fire, said the chief, adding there was no danger to nearby homes.

The body of a man was found inside the shed, said Bennett.

The fire marshal and coroner's offices are involved in the investigation, he said, adding an autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

WATCH | Man's body found after fire: Man found dead after early morning fire in Woodstock Duration 0:48 Police say the fire started shortly before 6:30 in a tool shed belonging to a Methodist Church cemetery.

A number of things are unknown, including whether the person was homeless and using the shed for shelter, said Bennett.

"We're not prepared to say whether this was that kind of situation. At this point, we don't know if the person was seeking shelter. … The investigation's in its infancy.

"Once we can determine how the fire started, why the fire started, how the person succumbed to their injuries and the identity of the individual, we then can find out if it is a situation where there was something criminal or not."

Woodstock Mayor Trina Jones declined an interview request from CBC News, citing the police investigation.

This was second fatal fire in the province in as many days. Saint John police said a 44-year-old man died Sunday following a fire in a makeshift encampment Saturday night.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to put out the shed fire at the Woodstock Methodist Cemetery. They only discovered the body after the fire was extinguished, said Woodstock fire Chief Harold McLellan. (Ed Hunter/CBC News)

Woodstock police are canvassing nearby residents for possible information or security camera video, said Bennett.

Like other small communities, Woodstock does have people who are homeless, said the deputy chief, but police have not come across any encampments.

Local support programs are available, he said, such as one that supplies backpacks containing food, water, warm clothing and contact information for other available services.