Man dead after being struck by a vehicle in Haut Madawaska

A 66-year-old Haut Madawaska, N.B., man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Route 205.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured

The back of a police cruiser
Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a report of a traffic fatality Thursday evening. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to the report at around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release.

The release says the pedestrian died at the scene while the driver and sole-occupant of the vehicle was not injured.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

