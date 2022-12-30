Man dead after being struck by a vehicle in Haut Madawaska

A 66-year-old Haut Madawaska, N.B., man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Route 205.

Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to the report at around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release.

The release says the pedestrian died at the scene while the driver and sole-occupant of the vehicle was not injured.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.