Janeville man, 47, dead after snowmobile crash

A 47-year-old man from Janeville, N.B., is dead after a single-vehicle snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch, about 25 kilometres southwest of Campbellton.

In a release, RCMP say the incident happened Friday around 5:15 p.m.

The driver and sole occupant of the snowmobile is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, left the trail and struck several trees, according to the release.

The man died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.