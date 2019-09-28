Skip to Main Content
Man dead in motorcycle crash in Nackawic
Man dead in motorcycle crash in Nackawic

A 45-year-old Nackawic man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Nackawic on Friday.

West District RCMP responded to the crash on Otis Drive around 10 p.m.

A Nackawic man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Friday. (David Bell/CBC)

West District RCMP responded to the crash on Otis Drive around 10 p.m. Police said the motorcycle appeared to have left the road on a curve and struck a guardrail. 

The driver, who was the only person on the motorcycle, was thrown from the vehicle. The man died from his injuries at the scene.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

